New Delhi: As the nation is mourning the loss of 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the violent clash with People's Liberation Army (PLA) in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, tributes for our brave jawans are pouring in from all the quarters.

Amul, which always creates topical ads based on the ongoing issues, also remembered the bravehearts which touched the hearts of the netizens.

The tribute features the Amul girl in Army uniform along with two other animated jawans saluting the martyrs. The background of the image displays the India-China border the Galwan Valley, high up in the Himalayas with the words, "Martyrbhoomi!"

Amul captioned it as, "Tribute to our bravehearts in Galwan Valley…"

Netizens were touched by the ad and poured their heartfelt condolences for the soldiers:

Monday’s face-off was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the face-off.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.