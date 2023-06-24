Home

Masaba Gupta Faces Backlash Over ‘Surya Namaskar’ Sunscreen, Actor Reacts To Trolls

New Delhi: Famous fashion designer, entrepreneur, and actress Masaba Gupta, known for her Netflix show ‘Masaba Masaba’ and her brand – Love Child, has recently faced trolling for her latest sunscreen product called ‘Surya Namaskar.’ The announcement of this new Love Child product has gained attention on social media, with netizens making jokes about the intersection of yoga’s Surya Namaskar and the skincare item. One Twitter user humorously wrote, “M@saba launched a new sunscreen called Surya Namaskar LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

M@saba launched a new sunscreen called Surya Namaskar LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — dyson paneer wrap (@SatinTweety) June 22, 2023

Masaba noticed the tweet and responded, stating that it is better for a product with this name to come from her rather than an international agency trying to use Indian names as a marketing strategy. She added, “Also – it works. Works Wonders. It’s a powerful formula.”

Better coming from me than some international agency trying to use Indian names and make them exotic for international consumers. Also – it works. Works Wonders. It’s a powerful formula. Send me your address in DM,sending it over to try 🙂 https://t.co/rDl0SjvQqU — Masaba (@MasabaG) June 23, 2023

While some people found the concept interesting, others expressed skepticism about the chosen name.

A comment from one individual questioned the decision, mentioning existing brands like Dr. Sheth’s and Minimalist in the market.

““I heard Masaba launched a new sunscreen called Surya Namaskar. People be trying to capture ANY random market these days. As if Dr. Sheth and Minimalist don’t exist. Why would I get a sunscreen from a designer?” a user commented.

I heard Masaba launched a new sunscreen called Surya Namaskar. People be trying to capture ANY random market these days. As if Dr. Sheth and Minimalist don’t exist Why would I get a sunscreen from a designer? 🧐 — Miss Mary (@WastedHoe) June 23, 2023

I heard Masaba launched a new sunscreen called Surya Namaskar. What a brilliant name!!! Kudos @MasabaG 👌🏼 — 🖤 (@_McSassy_) June 23, 2023

Still not going to buy a sunscreen named Surya Namaskar. pic.twitter.com/iP3B2qLvRt — AH (@TaciturnToast) June 23, 2023

Another user pointed out that the name ‘Surya Namaskar’ might not be suitable for a sun ‘screen’ since Surya Namaskar is about inviting the sun’s rays to energize you, while sunscreen acts as a blocker.

““Isn’t that a bad name for sun ‘screen’? Surya Namaskar kinda does the job of inviting the sun’s rays to energize you… While a sunscreen is a blocker between the rays and you,” the user said.

Isn’t that a bad name for sun ‘screen’?

Surya Namaskar kinda does the job of inviting the sun’s rays to energise you.. While a sunscreen is a blocker between the rays and you. https://t.co/f0QTkb6WPf — Anubha Bhat 🌿 (@teatattler) June 22, 2023

It is worth noting that LoveChild’s ‘Surya Namaskar’ sunscreen is priced at Rs 750 and is described as “the ultimate fusion of a serum and sunscreen that seamlessly blends into your skin, leaving behind a moisturized look.” Despite the trolling, Masaba remains confident about her newly launched sun cream.

