After BMC’s demolition drive on Wednesday, actress Kangana Ranaut reached Manikarnika Films office in Pali Hill in Bandra today to inspect the damage. Notably, she left the place in 10 minutes after checking each and everything, the pictures of which have gone viral. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Surprised by Her Mother's Reaction on Office Demolition, Asha Ranaut Quits Congress

However, the actress was seen without a mask, which irked a section of Twitterati, who slammed her not following Covid-19 guidelines. Notably, masks have been made mandatory by the centre for all individuals when outside their homes during the COVID lockdown.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with nearly 9.7 lakh cases.

The pictures shared by ANI show Kangana without any face covering or mask while those around her were donning the same. See pictures:

Maharashtra: Actor Kangana Ranaut arrives at her office in Mumbai, where demolition work was carried out by BMC, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/cvOMuI8wXa — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Many in their replies pointed out the same and urged her to put on a mask, while others said that she should be fined for the violation. Here are some reactions:

Didi ko mask nahi lagaana…. Didi ko bahut confidence hai apne immunity system par — Pratik Ranjan (@thehitmanranjan) September 10, 2020

Bina mask pehne netagiri karne chali😂😂😂 — Abhi (@akki_sooryavans) September 10, 2020

@MumbaiPolice is travelling in car without wearing mask, and standing without wearing a mask amidst a social gathering (of reporters) an offence? — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) September 10, 2020

Fine should be imposed on her on not wearing masks in this pandemic….. — Dr. Aniket Katarnavre (@Aniketkatarnawr) September 10, 2020

The headline should've been "Actor Kangana arrives at her demolished illegal office without wearing a mask" — . (@beeing_shah) September 10, 2020

Meanwhile, more trouble awaits Kangana as a case has been filed by Mumbai Police against her at Vikhroli police station for defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a Twitter video.

The actress is in the middle of a heated political row with the Sena after comments about the Sushant Singh Rajput case that compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).