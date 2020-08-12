With face masks becoming a part of our new normal attire, people have become really creative in coming up with innovative designs. From colourful and embellished ones to gold and diamond-studded ones, face mask art is now becoming a thing. Also Read - World's Most Expensive Mask: Israeli Jeweller Makes Gold & Diamond-Encrusted Mask Worth Rs 11 Crore!

However, one of the weirdest trends that emerged was getting your own face printed on the mask. Many photo studios in the country have come up with a personalised mask displaying the face of the person who is wearing it. Now, Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Narottam Mishra embraced the same as he was spotted wearing a mask that had his face printed on it!

Naveen Kapoor, the national bureau chief of ANI, shared the pictures of the Minister on Twitter, and wrote: “Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra’s awesome experiment.”

Take a look:

While some on the internet were visibly impressed and called it ‘the best mask of the year’, others called the move disgraceful.

One user wrote, ‘“It’s real, and it’s a good move, everyone should wear these types of masks so that they can be identified without removing the mask”.

Here are other reactions:

Wins the best mask of the year award!! — Che Mir (@cheez_m) August 10, 2020

हंसने वाले मास्क मे आदमी गुस्से मे भी हँसता हुआ दिखेगा…. सही है — Ashish Dimari (@AshishDimri17) August 10, 2020

😂😂 — Avnish Singh (@avnishkumar468) August 10, 2020

@drnarottammisra is ot real or fake ?? If fake, it's okay… if real…. it isn't dignified as per the post u hold. — मासूम विद्रोही😇 (@masoomvidrohi) August 10, 2020

Such mask features the same skin colour and facial features of the user and when worn, the printed parts complete the face of the user.

Notably, Mishra was trolled and criticised back in April, after a picture of him not wearing a mask went viral. Congress leader P.C. Sharma had said, ”On one hand, common people cannot go out and get fined for venturing out without mask, and there is no action on the home minister himself for violating the norms.”