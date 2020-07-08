Among others spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, the game of India’s food industry is the coolest and most creative since after Corona Sandesh in Kolkata, we now have mask parottas in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. A restaurant, Temple City, in Madurai is grabbing eyeballs for its edible parottas that are shaped like face masks. Also Read - Nestle India Offers Internship to 1000 Youngsters Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Merging its love for parottas with COVID-19 awareness, KL Kumar reportedly conceptualised the item this week in one of the biggest restaurant chains in Madurai. Twitter was left impressed with the ‘mask parotta’ and soon, pictures of the flat bread started flooding the micro-blogging site. Also Read - 'That Was Full Mithun Chakraborty': Netizens Left in Splits Over Viral Video of Monkey Wrapping Cloth Like Face Mask With Ultra Swag

While one user wrote, “What a way to reach out to people!!! Foodies, Will you ever forget this mask #parotta. From Madurai, the land of crispy parottas (sic)”, another tweeted, “Special covid-19 makeovers MASK Parotta or Paratha or in Madurai lingo, BAROTTA! Madurai, TN (sic)” and yet another shared, “New item added to a restaurant menu ‘Mask Parotta’ (for more awareness) And people say Indian are not creative (sic)”

What’s your creative excuse to not wear a mask now?