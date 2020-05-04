The lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is still in place in many countries, and though there is some relaxation in the rules, people everywhere are urged to keep wearing a mask. In Brazil, where the COVID-19 cases have been reported to be 101,826 with 7,051 deaths till writing of this article, the people are being reminded in a big way of how important wearing a mask is. Also Read - Exclusive: Sahil Salathia on Being a Couch Potato And Recovering From Chickenpox

The country’s largest tourist attraction, the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, was used to highlight this message. On Sunday, the statue located on the top of Corcovado mountain, which is 710 metres above sea level, had lights projected onto it that made it look like it was wearing a mask. Also Read - Marnus Labuschagne Bracing For 'Heaps of Cricket' Once Action Resumes After COVID-19 Outbreak

Along with that, there was a red heart also projected on the body of the statue with different messages to urge people to wear face masks and practice social distancing. One message read, “Mascara Salva” (masks save). Also Read - Premier League Clubs Told to Complete Remaining Season at Neutral Venues After Meeting

A facemask has been projected onto the famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to promote safety during the COVID-19 pandemic: https://t.co/0nokxkfQjl — AccuWeather (@accuweather) May 4, 2020

The initiative is part of a campaign promoted by Brazilian specialists to combat the pandemic and which highlights among its main messages the “importance of everyone protecting themselves when leaving home” by wearing masks.

“Once again the Christ the Redeemer is presented as the top symbol in the formation of a collective conscience for the preservation of life,” IANS quoted the rector of the Sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer, Omar Raposo, as saying.

Rio de Janeiro, the third most populous state in Brazil with some 17 million residents, is one of the hardest hit in the country with 1,019 deaths and 11,139 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Ministry of Health.