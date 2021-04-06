New Delhi: As Covid-19 cases and new variants of the novel coronavirus surge across the world yet again, Google is back with a basic and important precautionary message. On Tuesday, a new Google doodle released by the search giant urged people to wear a mask with a message that says, ”Masks are still important. Wear a mask. Save lives”. The Google doodle has animated the Google logo with all its letters wearing masks. Also Read - Decision On Mumbai Lockdown Likely Today; BMC Makes Use Of Masks, Gloves Mandatory For Patients | Key Points
When you place your cursor on the doodle, it shows a message that says, “Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives”. The animated homepage of Google shows characters G-O-O-G-L-E following the social distancing norm too. It also has a vaccine syringe for the letter “L”.
“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps,” Google said in its message.
Once you click on the doodle, it shows search results for “COVID-19 prevention” and further provides a hyperlink to the necessary steps one needs to keep in mind to prevent the spread of the virus.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.
- Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
- Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Stay home if you feel unwell.
- If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.
The global COVID-19 caseload has topped 131.6 million, and deaths have climbed to more than 2.85 million, according to John Hopkins University. Meanwhile, cases in India have reached a record high as the country reported over 1 lakh new infections on Monday–the highest since the pandemic broke out.