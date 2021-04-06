New Delhi: As Covid-19 cases and new variants of the novel coronavirus surge across the world yet again, Google is back with a basic and important precautionary message. On Tuesday, a new Google doodle released by the search giant urged people to wear a mask with a message that says, ”Masks are still important. Wear a mask. Save lives”. The Google doodle has animated the Google logo with all its letters wearing masks. Also Read - Decision On Mumbai Lockdown Likely Today; BMC Makes Use Of Masks, Gloves Mandatory For Patients | Key Points

When you place your cursor on the doodle, it shows a message that says, “Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives”. The animated homepage of Google shows characters G-O-O-G-L-E following the social distancing norm too. It also has a vaccine syringe for the letter “L”.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps,” Google said in its message.

Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives. As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps → https://t.co/yn3hm5iZ5Y#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/rH7xyNLoDP — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 6, 2021

Once you click on the doodle, it shows search results for “COVID-19 prevention” and further provides a hyperlink to the necessary steps one needs to keep in mind to prevent the spread of the virus. To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

The global COVID-19 caseload has topped 131.6 million, and deaths have climbed to more than 2.85 million, according to John Hopkins University. Meanwhile, cases in India have reached a record high as the country reported over 1 lakh new infections on Monday–the highest since the pandemic broke out.