Massive Google, Amazon, Microsoft layoffs bring Baba Vanga’s AI prediction back into focus.., know about chilling prediction made by Bulgarian mystic

In this cut-throat, competitive world, the fear of layoffs is blooming at an exponential rate. Several IT giants, including Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, Google, and TCS, have laid off their employees as part of organizational restructuring and cost-cutting measures. Amid this massive layoff and the emergence of the AI debate, predictions of Baba Vanga are going viral on social media platforms.

But who is Baba Vanga? Well, she is the famous Bulgarian mystic whose predictions continue to amaze the public. She is famously known as “Nostradamus of the Balkans.” She is widely recognized for her various predictions, including the alien contact. Some of her predictions have often left the public thinking about how spooky and accurate they can be. Many people claim that Baba Vanga could see into the future, even though she was blind. There are several examples of events that happened which seem to have matched some of Baba Vanga’s predictions, such as World War II, the September 11 attacks, and the Indian Ocean Tsunami in 2004.

Baba Vanga passed away in 1996. Yet, her predictions continue to stir debate, interest, and speculation. One of her predictions has recently gone viral. It is related to the tech world and layoffs.

According to media reports, Baba Vanga has predicted that 2026 will be a turning point in the way AI can affect our everyday lives and go beyond human control. This prediction is consistent with the ongoing discussions surrounding the development of AI and its impact on society due to the recent rapid advancements in AI technologies, as well as current concerns regarding ethical and safety issues associated with AI. Experts are urging developers to exercise extreme caution while developing AI to prevent the negative consequences that could arise from the misuse of this technology on humans in the future.

