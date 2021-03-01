In a dramatic video which is going viral online, a massive iceberg more than 20 times the size of Manhattan split off from the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica on Friday morning. According to the British Antarctic Survey, the huge iceberg measures roughly 490 square miles (1,270 square km) and is nearly 500 feet (150 meters) thick. The first indication that a calving event was imminent came in November 2020 when a new chasm, called North Rift, headed towards another large chasm near the Stancomb-Wills Glacier Tongue 35 kms away, BAS said in a statement on Friday. Notably, North Rift is the third major crack through the ice shelf to become active in the last decade. Also Read - On a Roll! Rahul Gandhi Takes Part in Push-Up Challenge, Dances With Students in Tamil Nadu | Watch Video

During January, this rift pushed northeast at up to 1 km per day, cutting through the 150-metre-thick floating ice shelf. BAS scientists captured an aerial view of it

Almost 10 years after scientists discovered the first cracks, a huge iceberg broke off from the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica pic.twitter.com/NuzP7wvHxX — Reuters (@Reuters) February 28, 2021

The iceberg was formed when the crack widened several hundred metres in a few hours on Friday, releasing it from the rest of floating ice shelf. BAS glaciologists, who have been expecting a big calving event for at least a decade, however, said that the research station is unlikely to be affected by the current calving.

“Our teams at BAS have been prepared for the calving of an iceberg from Brunt Ice Shelf for years,” said Professor Dame Jane Francis, Director of British Antarctic Survey. “We monitor the ice shelf daily using an automated network of high-precision GPS instruments that surround the station, these measure how the ice shelf is deforming and moving. We also use satellite images from ESA (European Space Agency), NASA and the German satellite TerraSAR-X.”

