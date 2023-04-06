Massive Snake Swallows Fully Grown Cow, Terrifying Video Surfaces: Watch

Top Recommended Stories

The mere fact that this particular serpent has taken in such a big animal has created more curiosity.

Published: April 6, 2023 12:41 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

Snakes are exceptionally gifted hunters.

Viral Video: Sometime back we shared the names of the world’s biggest snakes which included the Green Anaconda, Reticulated Python, Amethystine Python, Burmese Python, and Indian Python.

Here we are sharing a video that shows a very big snake that has swallowed a fully grown cow almost up to its tailbone.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The video is shared on YouTube. This video has further validated the fact that there is indeed a certain species of snakes that are comparatively much, much bigger than the biggest snakes that we have known and seen.

The mere fact that this particular serpent has taken in such a big animal has created more curiosity about the facts that we still are yet to discover about these reptiles.

We are sharing the names and facts of 10 of the world’s biggest snakes.

1        Green Anaconda    30 Feet Long

2        Reticulated Python 29 Feet Long

3        Amethystine Python        27 Feet Long

4        Burmese Python    23 Feet Long

5        Indian Python        20 Feet Long

6        African Rock Python       16 Feet Long

7        Black Mamba        14 Feet Long

8        Boa Constrictor     13 Feet Long

9        King Cobra  13 Feet Long

10      King Brown Snake 11 Feet Long

Snakes kill their prey by using venom and pythons use their muscular power to coil around their prey and choke it to death.

