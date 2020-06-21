All-time science-fiction classic, The Matrix, has a yoga connection or Netflix India suggested on International Yoga Day this Sunday. As the world celebrated the day with virtual yoga sessions, Netflix India could not help but participate in the trend in their own witty way. Also Read - UAE Follows Yoga Gurus on Facebook LIVE as International Day of Yoga Goes Digital

Sharing a still of Hollywood hunk Keanu Reeves from The Matrix, Netflix India innocently asked on their Twitter handle, "What asana is this? (sic)" The scene depicts Reeves character dodging an attack.

In no time, the Twitterati flooded the comments section with hilarious replied. While one user wrote, “Matrixasana (sic)”, another commented, “Suryawansham on Netflix asana (sic)” and yet another shared, “Keanuvaasana (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s hilarious reaction on the post here:

Suryawansham on Netflix asana — Sultan MD (@SultanMd29) June 21, 2020

Keanuvaasana — Ravichandran (@ravirockz999) June 21, 2020

GrahanAsan! — Vidit Popli (@vidit_popli) June 21, 2020

Janwickasana — ✨Devil of Hell’s Kitchen✨ (@aneezx) June 21, 2020

Talking about The Matrix, Keanu Reeves’ character is given a choice in the film to either take the blue pill and return to his regular life or take the red pill and learn the whole truth about living in a computer simulation. “You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes”, was the dialogue in the film. The first movie of the sci-fi franchise also starred actors Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano.

On another note, it is that time of the year again where some people flaunt complex yoga positions while others pen resolutions to practice the same regularly without any cheat day and this time amid the COVID-19 pandemic, International Yoga Day is being earnestly looked forward to. Originated in India, Yoga has gone global courtesy its many health benefits.

On September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), made a proposal for an International Yoga Day to be held on June 21. PM Modi had proposed the date June 21 as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special importance in many parts of the world.