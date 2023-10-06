Home

The Mauranipur Nagar Palika in Jhansi had brought in Russian dancers to perform during the 'Sweet Night' event at the Jal Vihar Mahotsav.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: Chaos erupted at the annual Mela Jal Vihar Mahotsav in Mauranipur, Jhansi on Thursday as the crowd went berserk after witnessing the performance of Russian dancers brought in for the ‘Sweet Night’ event as part of the fair.

According to reports, locals had turned up in droves to witness the Sweet Night event organised by the Mauranipur Nagar Palika in which Russian dancers had been hired to perform at the Mela. However, the situation descended into chaos when some men started dancing near the stage and things took a turn for the worst as the crowd started behaving in an unruly manner and created a ruckus.

In a bid to control the frenzied mob and prevent the situation from escalating further, police resorted to lathi-charge as they chased the hysterical crowd with batons.

The event, which was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Minister Manohar Lal Panth, was allegedly held without prior permission from the local police, reports said.

As per reports, several youths were injured in the police action on revellers with one of the men sustaining a grievous injury.

The injured youth, who had sustained an eye injury, was rushed to the nearby community health center for first aid and later referred to the Jhansi Medical College for advanced treatment.

A senior doctor at the community health centre highlighted the severity of the the young man’s injured, stating that he was in a critical condition when he was brought to the facility.

“The police have brought a patient. Jalvihar Mahotsav is going on here. There was a lathicharge by police. He got injured in the same. The condition of the patient is not good. After first aid, he was referred to Jhansi Medical. He has an injury near his eye,” said Dr Ravindra.

