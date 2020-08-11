The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius declared a “state of environmental emergency” late Friday after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore days ago began spilling tons of fuel. The spill represents a danger for the country of 1.3 million people that relies heavily on tourism Also Read - World Environment Day: After Death of Kerala Elephant, Carcass of Endangered Gangetic River Dolphin in Dibru Due to Oil Spill in Assam Sparks Fury

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced the development as satellite images showed a dark slick spreading in the turquoise waters near environmental areas that the government called “very sensitive.”

Mauritius calls for help

Jugnauth earlier in the day said his government was appealing to France for help, saying the spill “represents a danger” for the country of some 1.3 million people that relies heavily on tourism and has been hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our country doesn’t have the skills and expertise to refloat stranded ships, so I have appealed for help from France and President Emmanuel Macron,” he said.

Bad weather has made it impossible to act, and “I worry what could happen Sunday when the weather deteriorates.”

He has also appealed to the United Nations for assistance.

Efforts to contain the spill

After the cracks in the hull were detected, a salvage team that had been working on the ship was evacuated, Ramano told reporters Thursday. Some 400 sea booms have been deployed in an effort to contain the spill.

Thousands of students, environmental activists and residents of Mauritius working round the clock trying to reduce the damage to the Indian Ocean Island.

“People have realised that they need to take things into their hands. We are here to protect our fauna and flora,” environmental activist Ashok Subron told AFP news agency on Sunday.

A police inquiry has been opened into issues such as possible negligence, a government statement said.

Ecological disaster

“Thousands of species around the pristine lagoons of Blue Bay, Pointe d’Esny and Mahebourg are at risk of drowning in a sea of pollution, with dire consequences for Mauritius’ economy, food security and health,” Khambule said.

A government environmental outlook released nearly a decade ago said Mauritius had a National Oil Spill Contingency Plan but the equipment on hand was “adequate to deal with oil spills of less than 10 metric tonnes.”

Social media reacts to the tragedy

Video posted online showed oily waters lapping at the shore as people murmured and peered at the ship in the distance. Online ship trackers showed the Panama-flagged bulk carrier had been en route from China to Brazil.

“We are in a situation of environmental crisis,” the environment minister of Mauritius, Kavy Ramano, said, calling the Blue Bay Marine Park and other areas near the leaking ship “very sensitive.”

⚠️PLEASE SHARE AS WE MUST GET MORE HELP FOR MAURITIUS!⚠️ This oil spill is happening now in Mauritius as their coastline is covered in thick black oil, killing all wildlife & marine life in its path, but they're ill-equipped for the cleanup SO please retweet/let's get them help! pic.twitter.com/KB7L22qoYz — Karmagawa (@karmagawa) August 9, 2020

⚠️PLEASE RETWEET THIS TO GET MAURITIUS URGENT HELP⚠️ Late Friday, Mauritius declared a state of environmental emergency after a ship that ran aground offshore began spilling its 4,000 tons of fuel. The government is asking France for help so let's make this go viral to get help! pic.twitter.com/xXaHNfMalx — Karmagawa (@karmagawa) August 8, 2020