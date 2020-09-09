Last year, US President Donald Trump had said that he deserves to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on North Korea and Syria, but lamented he probably would never get the honour. Well, it now seems that he is one step closer to his dream as he has just been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Also Read - Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize For 'Historic Peace Agreement' Between Israel & UAE
The news comes just weeks after Trump helped broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
According to reports, Trump was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament who praised him for his efforts towards resolving conflicts worldwide.
Meanwhile, the nomination has shocked many, triggering hilarious memes on social media. While many are still trying to wrap their heads around the news, others are blaming it on 2020. Here are some of them:
The nomination letter to the Nobel Committee cited Trump’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties… such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea.”
Talking about his nomination, Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News, ”For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.”
Notably, Barack Obama had won the coveted prize in 2009 for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people”.