Home

Viral

McDonald’s New Ad Sparks Row; Twitter Screams It Sets ‘Wrong Precedent’

McDonald’s New Ad Sparks Row; Twitter Screams It Sets ‘Wrong Precedent’

McDonald's new advertisement shows a love story between a customer and a female staff member. Twitter users are displeased by the promo.

The ad has gone viral on social media.

Burger giant McDonald’s is caught up in controversy these days. The fast food chain is facing the wrath of netizens. The reason- McDonald’s recently released an advertisement that did not go down well with Twitter users. The controversial ad showed a brewing love story between a staff member and a customer. Twitter users have accused McDonald’s of setting a “wrong precedent” with the promo.

McDonald’s Controversial Advertisement

The ad begins with a male customer moving in line to place his order. While moving, he takes a glance at the female staff member. As the ad proceeds, the woman server can be seen handing over his order and the duo make eye contact. The customer continues to look at her even while eating his meal. Later, he stands in a long queue again only to flirt with her while placing the order at the same counter. The man chooses to stand in the long queue despite there being another line with only a few people.

You may like to read

McDonald’s, while sharing the video on Twitter, wrote, “Sometimes, the greatest love stories start with the tiniest things – a glance, a smile, a meal. Watch this unusual date and find out how a meal can give you #MoreForLess at just Rs.179! Visit a McDonald’s near you and get McVeggie Meals @ Rs.179.”

Sometimes, the greatest love stories start with the tiniest things – a glance, a smile, a meal. Watch this unusual date and find out how a meal can give you #MoreForLess at just Rs.179! Visit a McDonald’s near you and get McVeggie Meals @ Rs.179https://t.co/nXOWHHIgGZ — McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) June 5, 2023

McDonald’s New Ad Attracts Widespread Anger

The ad has gone viral on social media. People are questioning McDonald’s for promoting a “very demeaning” concept. Twitter users are concerned that the ad could be seen as approval for the actions of people who see staff members in a negative light.

A Twitter user raised concern on the ad and wrote, “This sends a wrong precedent to a society who already see gig workers as low-life individuals who could be exploited. I have seen guys flirting with servers to flight attendants and this ad will give affirmation to their actions.”

This sends a wrong precedence to a society who already see gig workers as a low life individuals who could be exploited. I have seen guys flirting with servers to flight attendants and this ad will give affirmation to their actions — Psycho_Math (@psych0_Math) June 7, 2023

Another questioned, “McCreepy Advertising Can’t believe someone approved this idea and such a campaign event got recorded and posted? What’s happening?”

McCreepy Advertising 😭😭 Can’t believe someone approved this idea and sucha campaign event got recorded and posted? What’s happening 😭😭😭 — Saloni Mittal (@whysaloni) June 7, 2023

A Twitter account also asked the burger giant to take down the promo as it is “very demeaning.” It wrote, “McDonalds should take down this ad. The message is very demeaning to women in the service industry who, as we already know, face harassment at many places already. They are sending a very wrong message.”

McDonalds should take down this ad.

The message is very demeaning to women in the service industry who , as we already know, face harassment at many places already.

They are sending a very wrong message. https://t.co/SASaHAHGvM — Saraswati Films (@mmpandit) June 8, 2023

Many complained that the ad may lead to staff members getting harassed.

This will, of course, lead to your team members getting harassed. May want to think this campaign through a bit. — Rob P (@MrRobzilla) June 9, 2023

What are your thoughts about this video?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.