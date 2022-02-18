Twitter is abuzz with memes and jokes about the mysterious and powerful properties of McDonald’s Sprite. Many netizens are reacting to the scary level of fizz and carbonated power of the drink. The other half of the internet is talking about how good the fountain Sprite is at McDonald’s. This has started a strange trend on Twitter.Also Read - Rs 20 Currency Note With 'Rashi Bewafa Hai' Written On It Goes Viral, Sparks Hilarious 'Rashi Kaun Hai' Memes

Many netizens are reacting to the scary level of fizz and carbonated power of the drink. The other half of the internet is talking about how good the fountain Sprite is at McDonald’s. Twitter is divided over McDonald’s Sprite and is expressing their different opinions with hilarious memes. Even the official handle of McDonald’s joined the conversation and tweeted a meme. Also Read - #AirtelDown: Twitter Users Complain About Airtel 4G, Broadband & WiFi Outage, Post Hilarious Memes

“The first time someone dropped their Mcdonald’s Sprite,” Mcdonald’s tweeted with a meme showing dinosaurs running for their life as a massive Sprite crashes behind them with thunder in the background. Also Read - Shark Tank India Season 1 Ends With Countless Memes; Netizens Talk About Dialogues, Debates And Never Changing Clothes

the first time someone dropped their mcdonald's sprite pic.twitter.com/NPl11EcEf4 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 16, 2022

So why are people talking about the fountain version of McDonald’s Sprite and why do they like its taste better than normal sprite? McDonald’s management in a statement said, “McDonald’s uses a higher ratio of syrup concentrate to carbonated water so that you get more of the delicious flavour you want. It also amps that sugar content up, making your body crave it more.”

Here are the best memes and jokes about McDonald’s Sprite that are trending right now:

the first time someone dropped their mcdonald’s sprite pic.twitter.com/NPl11EcEf4 — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) February 16, 2022

the sound it made when it hit the ground pic.twitter.com/A0I194Udz9 — McDonald’s UK (@McDonaldsUK) February 16, 2022

Here are some more memes that you definitely should not miss.

Good Luck to me. pic.twitter.com/JmqQeV70iI — My BFF Out Here Building N*ggaz (@nice_two) February 15, 2022

That first gulp of McDonald’s Sprite be hittin like: pic.twitter.com/pTP7OBlNz0 — Bro. Anntonio (@BroAnntonio) February 16, 2022

mcdonalds sprite the same flavor as when ur leg fall asleep — TMV Visuals (@tmvvisuals) February 16, 2022

In a pinch, McDonalds Sprite can be used to jumpstart your car — Matt (@titanmatt_) February 16, 2022

McDonalds sprite can literally disintegrate human bones — RJ (@angeIic7) February 16, 2022