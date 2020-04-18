Remember the viral 10 year channel that took internet by storm that even celebrities from different regional industries to Bollywood to Hollywood took part in it? Well, now the netizens have come with new challenge, Me at 20, where they are supposed to post their decade old picture when they were 20-years-old with the hashtag #MeAt20. Also Read - Viral Photos: Switzerland's Matterhorn Mountain Illuminated in Tricolour to Show Solidarity to India Amid Cronavirus Outbreak

The challenge soon gained momentum and soon #MeAt20 started trending on Twitter and rather became the top trends of today.

Twitterati shared their hilarious pictures as 20-year-old and it will definitely make you go ROFL. While men pointed out that they had less hair on their face back then, girls pointed that they had time to dress up unlike now. Many even pointed out that how their college days went by as the times fly.

Check out the reactions here:

Christmas Day 1981 outside our house in Westbourne Street with my daughter Kelly. pic.twitter.com/8DVcjsQ4mt — Linda Ervine (@ErvineLinda) April 18, 2020

Ok, #MeAt20…exactly.. And no, not the distinguished looking shaven-headed one on your left… Muffler man, then health minister Raj Narain, hero for beating Indira Gandhi at Rae Bareli.. Winter, 1977. PGI-Chandigarh. Context: damage to JP kidneys there as Emergency detenu pic.twitter.com/KX75UzzrQQ — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) April 18, 2020

God, it took forever to find any picture of #MeAt20. Or actually, 21. pic.twitter.com/ikIQb3n6Ky — Pushparaj Deshpande | पुष्पराज देशपांडे | પુષ્પરાજ (@PushparajVD) April 18, 2020

Bruges, heading back to UK for final year of UNI having just realised I was pregnant.

Took exams 2 weeks early and graduated with daughter in pram. pic.twitter.com/HJYCjmrF6S — Julie Noble (@julienoble38) April 18, 2020

20 vs 45. (Beauty, inside and out, remains the same). #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/mJYbjEpQlg — Kajol Fan Club | #Devi (@KajolFC) April 18, 2020

Finally found a pic of #MeAt20 . College farewell! 😊 pic.twitter.com/y6R7wi4B9h — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) April 18, 2020

#MeAt20 at the ABC teashop in Baker Street, London, 1968. (Incredibly, the girl on the left is sitting opposite me right now, 52 years later. We’re having a late breakfast. And she looks just the same. Counting my blessings. And some.) pic.twitter.com/ai0lC5okMD — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) April 18, 2020

Since we’re all putting up old pics, here’s one to keep you entertained 😁 pic.twitter.com/cUQZ6WeeXx — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) April 18, 2020

Me at 20. The bristles certainly haven’t weathered well.#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/ULFHXpC4xq — Shaun Reardon (@reardon_shaun) April 18, 2020



The trend also inspired many memes in which people share pitures of dinosaurs and other ancient creatures.