Yorkshire: Call it unfortunate, but a British man has made a rather unusual medical history by breaking his penis vertically when it buckled during sex. Doctors claimed that the anonymous man is the first known case to have damaged his penis this way during sex. Also Read - Baby Boy Born With Three Penises in Iraq Creates History

According to British Medical Journal, the 40-year-old man was having sex with his partner when his penis buckled last year. However, he didn’t show any classic symptoms such as the popping sound or the rolling of the skin of the penis. Instead, he had a swollen penis and his erection gradually faded, whereas in most cases the erection is lost immediately.

The report reads: “The patient reported that his penis buckled against his partner’s perineum. Interestingly, he described a gradual detumescence, with moderate swelling but no ‘popping’ sensation. Moreover, there was no palpable ‘rolling’ sign on examination.”

After the injury, medics and surgeons found a 3cm vertical tear along the right side, which was confirmed on an MRI scan. The urologists behind the case study, say their patient’s injury was even rarer than the typical variety.

Notably, a broken penis is also referred to as a penile fracture and occurs when the protective layer around erectile tissue that pumps blood to the penis is damaged. Doctors say that the reason it feels like a broken bone is because most injuries happen during sex when the penis is erect, The Sun reports.