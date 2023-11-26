Home

Meerut SHOCKER: Student Abducted, Beaten And Urinated Upon By Goons, Video Goes Viral

A Class 12 student was kidnapped, held captive, assaulted and urinated in the face by a group of attacker in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

Meerut Viral Video: In a shocking incident, a youth was allegedly abducted, held captive, assaulted, and then urinated upon by a group of men in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Disturbing videos of the assault which are doing the rounds on social media platforms, showed the victim– a class 12 student– being mercilessly beaten up by the attackers and later urinated in the face by one of the men as he sits on the ground and pleads for mercy.

In one video, one of the assailants in a grey jacket can be seen assaulting and verbally abusing the victim at a secluded spot while two other men witness and cheer him on and capture the incident on their mobile phone cameras. The man is seen landing blow after blow on the student’s head as he begs for mercy.

Later, another man, dressed in a white jacket, is seen urinating on the victim’s face as he sobs on the ground with his hands folded, another video shows.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEOS HERE: (Warning: Disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised)

Meerut: A student was kidnapped by the goons during Diwali, He was held hostage and beaten. After beating him up they urinated on his face. pic.twitter.com/DOdwJMksLo — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 26, 2023

Warning: Disturbing video, abuse In a shocking incident in UP's Meerut, a man could be seen urinating on the face of a youth held captive by goons at a secluded spot under Medical PS area. The victim could be heard pleading but to no avail. Incident took place on November 13. pic.twitter.com/MlTSEnVzBS — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 26, 2023

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police took cognizance of the shameful incident after the videos went viral on social media platforms. A senior official said a case was registered in this connection based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, against seven men, one of whom has been arrested.

Four of the accused have been identified as Avi Sharma, Ashish Malik, Rajan, and Mohit Thakur, while the others are being identified, the official said, adding that one of the accused, Ashish Malik has been arrested.

“A youth was attacked and urinated upon and we have registered a case in this regard against his attackers, based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father,” the official further said.

In his complaint, the student’s father stated that on the night of November 13, his son was abducted by a group of men while he was heading home after visiting a relative’s house in Meerut city. The miscreants took him to a deserted spot where they held him hostage and assaulted him and later urinated on his face, he said.

He said that when the boy did not come till late night, the family searched for him throughout the night but could not find him. However, the boy came back next morning and narrated the ordeal to his parents.

As per reports, some of the men who attacked the students were his friends, but the family has refuted these claims.

Subsequently, the family approached the police to file a complaint. However, the father alleged that no action was taken initially. They went again on November 16, and the case was registered on that day. The family also alleged that the case was registered with lighter IPC sections, avoiding kidnapping charges.

Reports citing the FIR copy, said the accused have been charged for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and criminal intimidation– however, charges related to kidnapping have not been levelled as demanded by the victim’s father who has alleged foul play by the police.

According to the victim’s father, the police have not added sections of kidnapping in the FIR, instead the accused have been charged under “simple sections” so they can easily avail bail

The attackers also filmed the assault and later shared it on social media sites to blackmail the victim, reports said.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a 14-year-old Dalit boy was viciously beaten and reportedly forced to drink urine and eat dirt by by some people in a village of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district after the teenager was accused of “harassing” a girl in his village. The assailants also shaved off his eyebrows, reports said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.