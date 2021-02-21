New Delhi: The Meerut man, whose video of making ‘rotis’ after spitting on them filled the internet with disgust, was on Sunday arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The video went viral on social media platforms and soon the police made an arrest in the case. The man has been identified as Naushad aka Sohail. Also Read - This Tamil Nadu Couple Received LPG Gas Cylinder, Petrol as Wedding Gift, Video Goes Viral| Watch

The viral video shows Sohail spitting on the dough before making 'rotis' and then putting it in the tandoor at a wedding function. During this, someone present at the spot took the video and uploaded it on social media.

The disgusting video has made netizens fiercely and angry, and many wanted to know who is the man and where the video was taken.

As per reports, the accused was found to be a resident of Meerut and has been identified as one Naushad aka Sohail. In a police complaint by Hindu Jagran Manch Meerut chief Sachin Sirohi, Naushad has been accused of spreading the coronavirus.

The police spokesman said that Naushad will be made to undergo a Covid test and further action would be taken after the reports come in.