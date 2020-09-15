Just like many other women in India, Meerut’s Sanju Rani Verma too was pressurised by her family to let go of her dreams and ‘settle down’. In 2013, shortly after her mother passed away due to illness, her family members started pressurising her to drop out of college. Also Read - Meerut Farmer Finds 40 Baby Snakes Inside Air Conditioner After Three Fall on His Bed

Back in 2013, 28-year-old Sanju was pursuing her post-graduation from Delhi University after completing her graduation from RG Degree College in Meerut district. Her family wanted her to get married but she wanted to build her own career first.

Not willing to forget her dreams, she took a tough call and decided to leave her home to continue her studies and prepare for civil services.

Seven years later, she has cracked the Public Service Commission (PSC) examination to become a commercial tax officer, the result of which came last week!

“That year (in 2013) I not only left home but also the PG course which I was pursuing from DU. There was no money. I took a room on rent and started teaching children. I also got part-time teaching jobs at private schools. Somehow I continued my studies for civil services exams,” Sanju told the Times of India.

Sanju now says she has a lot more to achieve and wants to prepare for UPSC and become a district magistrate. Despite the fact that her family didn’t stand by her, she still wishes to support them financially and hopes that they will come around.

More power to her and hope other girls in India learn from her example!