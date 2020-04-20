At a time when many are feeling depressed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, small little pleasures of life emerge in one form or another. While we are inspired by the positive changes that are happening around us, one person has taken it upon himself to not only teach us how to lift up our own spirits but also help out other people in need. The inspiration in here is 73-year-old Rajinder Singh or ‘Skipping Sikh’, as he is fondly known. Also Read - In Rare Appearance, Prince Philip Gives Public Statement to Thank Health Workers Amid Coronavirus

Rajinder, who happens to be an avid runner, was at a loss when Britain was put under lockdown due to the coronavirus. Missing out on his daily dose of exercise, he had to look for ways to keep fit. One activity that caught everyone’s eye was him skipping, and he made it look effortless at his age. Along with that he also decided to raise money for the British National Health Service (NHS) which is tackling the ongoing virus pandemic in the country. Also Read - Coronavirus: Spain Plans to Relax Lockdown as Political Tensions Continue

“I’m not an expert but if you do five minute skipping honestly it’s like like running three kilometers. Just skipping inside your house or in your garden. You don’t even need trainers, just a rope,” Singh, who was dubbed ‘the skipping Sikh’ on social media, told CNN Sport.

Apart from skipping rope, Rajinder has also tried his hands at other activities like lifting heavy watering cans and doing a handstand Punjabi style and bending what looks like a spring made of iron.

@SikhSkipping IRON MAN! Check him out today! I tried to bend this thing & couldn’t! He’s full of energy what a legend! Please support the NHS. He wants us to all get our exercise in daily,here’s the fundraiser page to donate https://t.co/WUfManUy5q @StayInWorkOut @Sport_England pic.twitter.com/5xuwaAtANQ — Min Kaur (@minkaur5) April 15, 2020

One such video shows him jumping along in his garden, while in another he could be seen sprinting with his daughter, who is helping him with the fund raising initiative.

Jumping makes your whole body wake up! Only do these if it’s save to do so. I’m just trying to stay fit through different self invented ways of exercise! Let’s stay active together #StayInWorkOut ⁦@Sport_England⁩ ⁦@SportingEquals⁩ ⁦@minkaur5⁩ pic.twitter.com/ymd8WuReUK — Skipping Sikh (@SikhSkipping) April 20, 2020

Rajinder aka Skipping Sikh has proven to be quiet an inspiration to the young and old and encouraged many to stay healthy while helping out others, and his daily videos are all we need to start our day off with.