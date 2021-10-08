London: Needless to say, climate change is literally destroying our Earth and poses a fundamental threat to the places, species and people’s livelihoods. If we want to save our planet, we need to wake up to the urgency of the climate crisis and focus on the planet’s long-term survival. Much of the damage is done, but there is still time to save this beautiful planet for the coming generations. Thankfully, the generation of today itself is becoming aware, and one such girl is a young activist Aleesha Gadhia, who recently received an award from UK PM Boris Johnson.Also Read - Viral Video: Forest Officers Help Injured Baby Elephant Reunite With Mother, Video Wins Hearts | Watch

Who is Aleesha Gadhia?

Just 6 years old, Aleesha is an Indian-origin girl who campaigns to raise awareness of deforestation and climate change issues. The young climate activist was on Thursday named a winner of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily Points of Light award. She is also a mini ambassador for UK-based non-profit Cool Earth and has raised over GBP 3,000 for the organisation, which works alongside rainforest communities to halt deforestation and lobbies businesses to create more sustainable practices.

The young girl, who hails from West Bridgford in Nottinghamshire, central England, has also established a climate change club at her school, encouraging others to look after the environment and include activities such as litter picking and planting trees.

Reaction after winning the award

Aleesha was elated to won the award, and thanked her teachers and also Cool Earth for making her their first youth ambassador. “I feel really excited and happy to have won the award. I am really grateful and honoured to have Prime Minister Boris Johnson to award and write a letter to me. I never thought I would receive such an award,” Gadhia said according to an official release from the Prime Minister Johnson’s Office.

“Climate change is a really important issue and I hope raising awareness will tackle this problem. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, including my teachers Mrs Heatlie and Mrs Wandand. Thank you also, to Cool Earth for making me their first youth ambassador,” she added.

She also thanked British PM for recognising her efforts:

Gadhia was recognised with the honour for also writing hundreds of letters and emails to some of the UK’s largest companies and most influential people to encourage them to take climate action.

After her win, Ruth Edwards, Gadhia’s local MP for Rushcliffe in Nottingham, said she is absolutely delighted to hear the news. ”I have had the pleasure of meeting Aleesha, who is currently raising money for ‘Cool Earth’, last month and I think she is setting a great example of what we can all do to help our environment. This award is truly well-deserved, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for Aleesha and her campaign,” she said.

Here’s a picture of their meeting:

Fantastic to meet @ClimatePrincess today who is doing some great things for the environment including riding her scooter for 50 miles to raise money for @coolearth! I can’t wait to see what Aleesha goes on to do next, thank you for inspiring us all! pic.twitter.com/bv0gRKkznx — Ruth Edwards MP (@RuthEdwardsMP) August 26, 2021

Earlier this year, Gadhia set up a Just Giving online fundraiser page and raised GBP 3,400 for Cool Earth with her 80-km scooter challenge, which received the backing of Queen Elizabeth II and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough.

The child climate activist’s parents Kiran and Pooja said they are extremely of their daughter. “We are so proud of Aleesha, she has done so much over the past year for someone so young. She has inspired us all and we hope she continues on this amazing journey.”

