Anastasia Pokreshchuk is a 32-year-old Instagram model from Kiev, Ukraine, and claims to have the "biggest cheeks in the world". Recently, she has made headlines and left netizens stunned after she posted a throwback picture of hers before she had any cosmetic surgery on her face.

Anastasia began her transformational dream journey to have bigger cheeks six years ago with her first facial filler at the age of 26 and ever since then she has spent more over $2,000 (Rs. 1,45,530) just on cheek fillers. She has had fillers in her lips, cheeks and in the corners of her mouth, botox in her forehead, as well as having her jaw and chin reshaped.

Speaking to media houses about her surgeries, Anastasia said that she lost count of how many facial procedures she has had, however, she doesn't plan to stop anytime soon. And, at present, she has become so obsessed with fillers that she has even started giving them to herself and also to her friends.

As per a report by The Sun, Anastasia said, “You may think that they are too big but I think that they’re a little bit small, I need to refresh them again soon.”

Anastasia said she “fell in love” with the way the cheek fillers made her look. She said, “I love them, I want them to look like this and I’m very happy. I regularly inject other parts of my face myself. I understand that they look weird for other people but I don’t mind.”

Anastasia said that she has even received hateful messages on social media after she shared pictures of her extreme facial modifications to over 255,000 followers on Instagram. However, her throwback before-after picture has garnered mixed reactions while some said she looked like a Marvel movie heroine, others said that she should continue with it if this makes her happy.

She said, “I’ve had people tell me I am an ugly b***h and that I should kill myself but when I see it I just laugh it off and ignore it.”