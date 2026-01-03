Home

Viral

Meet Aviva Baig, Priyanka Gandhis future daughter-in-law; Her education, profession, family

Meet Aviva Baig, Priyanka Gandhi’s future daughter-in-law; Her education, profession, family

Aviva Baig completed her schooling at the prestigious Modern School in Delhi.

(Images: Sourced)

New Delhi: It’s celebration time for two families, and wedding bells are soon to ring in the Gandhi-Vadra family. Rehan Vadra, son of Congress’s MP Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra and Robert Vadra, is engaged to Aviva Baig and about to get married. According to reports, the two have known each other for the past seven years. The engagement ceremony took place at the Sher Bagh hotel in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. The news of the engagement was officially confirmed by Rehan, Aviva Baig, and Robert Vadra on Instagram.

Aviva Beg is a resident of Delhi. She shared the news of her engagement on Instagram and added it to her highlights. Rumours suggest that Rehan proposed to Aviva after receiving her family’s consent.

About Aviva Beg And Her Parents

Rehan Vadra’s fiancée, Aviva Baig, comes from a well-known business family in Delhi. Her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman, and her mother, Nandita Baig, is a popular interior designer. It is reported that Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra and Nandita Baig are old friends, and Nandita Beg had assisted Priyanka in the interior design of the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhavan. The Baig family is close to the Vadra family, and Rehan and Aviva have known each other for a long time.

About Aviva’s Education

Aviva Baig completed her schooling at the prestigious Modern School in Delhi. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from O.P. Jindal Global University. Aviva is also a former national-level football player.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Aviva has made a name for herself in the world of art and photography. She is also the co-founder of ‘Atelier 11’, a photography studio and production company that works with clients across India. She has showcased her work in several prestigious exhibitions.

In addition to photography, Aviva has worked in various fields of media and communication. She is a freelance producer with +Rymn. Previously, she worked as a Junior Project Manager at Propaganda Events Media Group. She has also worked as a marketing intern at Art Chain India and as Editor-in-Chief of The Journal at I Parliament.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.