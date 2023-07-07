Meet Bharat Jain, The Millionaire Beggar From Mumbai, With A Net Worth Of Rs 7.5 Crore

Home

Despite having a net worth more than most of the middle-class households in India, Bharat Jain continues to beg on the streets of Mumbai.

New Delhi: Seeing a beggar on the streets or a train or elsewhere is not a new thing in India. And often we see them as unfortunate people in penury, trying to grapple their daily bread somehow with the help of others. But what if we say that at least a few of them, are richer than you think? Yeah, some of them are actually richer than many of us who are employed in the formal sector or doing business.

One such person is Bharat Jain, from Mumbai. He holds the title for being the World’s Richest Beggar, according to a report by Zee News.

Who is Bharat Jain?

You might have seen Bharat Jain begging on the many streets of Mumbai. He has a family that includes a wife, two sons, a brother and his father. Both his children have completed their schooling. As per Zee News, Jain has a net worth of Rs 7.5 crores. Every month, he earns around Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,0000 just by begging. He owns a two-bedroom flat in Mumbai worth Rs 1.2 crore.

In a separate report by IndiaTimes published in February 2021, Jain owns two apartments valued at Rs 70 lakh each. The Zee News report also says that Jain owns two shops in Thane that have been rented out for Rs 30,000 per month.

Despite having a net worth more than most of the middle-class households in India, Bharat Jain continues to beg on the streets of Mumbai. After 10-12 hours of begging everyday, Jain earns around Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 as per the Zee News report. It’s not surprising if people who slog for 10-12 hours or more in front of a computer system or doing any other job, but fail to make Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 per day, question their choice of profession after reading this report.

Bharat Jain and his family live nicely in a 1BHK duplex residence in Parel, as per Zee News. His family owns and operates a stationary store. Even though they have repeatedly advised Jain to not continue living as a beggar, the report says, he just doesn’t listen and continues with the one job that helped made him a millionaire.

