Meet Captain Shiva Chauhan, The First Woman Army Officer to be Deployed at Highest Battleground in Siachen, Pics Surface

Fire and Fury Corps officer Captain Shiva Chauhan became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at the highest battleground in Kumar Post on the Siachen glacier.

Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers

New Delhi: Captain Shiva Chauhan has created history and became the first woman army officer to be operationally deployed at the highest battleground in Kumar Post on the Siachen glacier. Fire and Fury Corps Captain Shiva had to undergo vigorous training before her posting in Kumar Post.The Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth, where India and Pakistan have fought intermittently since 1984.

The historical announcement was made by the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army on its official Twitter account. The post was shared with the caption, “Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, at the highest battlefield of the world,” tweeted the official account of . The Twitter post also added, ‘Breaking the Glass Ceiling’, celebrating Shiva’s feat.

‘Breaking the Glass Ceiling’ Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world #Siachen.#SuraSoi@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @adgpi pic.twitter.com/nQbmJxvLQ4 — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) January 3, 2023

A team of eight specially-abled people created a world record when they reached Kumar Post at 15,632 feet on the Siachen glacier in September 2021.