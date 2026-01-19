Meet the environmental activist who began beach clean-ups at age 3, now she’s known as ‘ocean’s little girl’

Home

Image: Instagram @thaaragai_aarathana

Viral news: When most children learn to speak their first words, the little Thaaragai Aarathana was working to learn the ocean’s language. As reported by the Humans of Bombay, the now 12-year-old ocean conservationist’s journey is inspirational and motivational. She began her venture when she was just three days old and her father, who’s a certified scuba diver, introduced her to the sea. She says, “Just like Moana, the ocean chose me before I could even walk.”

Aarathana’s childhood was influenced by the sea

While growing up, Aarathana was greatly surrounded by the waves, reefs, and marine life. During this time, the ocean became a hope for her. When she turned three years old, she began to accompany her father for the beach clean-ups on the weekly basis. She also used to pick up waste along the shore of the beach.

The journey that began from family’s habit, witnessed a beautiful transition as the little girl started to find meaning in it. When she was a tiny toddler, she also noticed that plastic was everywhwre, which greatly impacted her. She saw bottles, wrappers, and bags at every corner near the sea and beaches. During this time, her inner voice screamed to not ignore it.

At the tender age of 5, she decided to dive and collect plastic waste from the sea. When she turned seven, she had already helped to remove great loads of the plastic waste.

Changing minds of people

While growing up, she understood the need to spread awareness among people about plastic pollution. From traditional ways to finding creative ways, she captured the attention of people and participated in underwater dance performances and chess, while using art to spark conversations on the topic of ocean conservation.

Swimming for the great cause

In the year 2024, she swam across the Palk Strait, from Sri Lanka to India. She was able to finish this journey in less than 12 hours to raise awareness for the ‘Save the Ocean’ campaign. Now, she’s 12 years old and continues to dive in water, collect waste, and inspire people for a change. She takes courage when people call her ‘ocean’s little girl.’

