Meet Khaby Lame, the TikTok sensation who just closed a massive deal of USD 975 million; details inside

The popular content creator Khaby Lame has sold the company that looks at his own brand and commercial ventures. The name of the company is Step Distinctive Limited. Lame sold it to a Hong Kong-based firm named Rich Sparkle.

Image: x.com/benjimk

Viral news: Khaby Lame is not just another typical internet personality. The creator has a loyal audience who understands him without any dialogue. Khaby doesn’t speak a word in his videos and has simple sets without any flashy edits. He became the most followed TikTok star in the world. If you’re wondering how, it’s because of his simple mocking up of overcomplicated life hacks. He then gives a knowing look with a slight gesture. He began his journey during the lockdown period of COVID-19. Now, the creator is becoming popular for closing a massive deal worth USD 975 million, reportedly.

Who is Khaby Lame?

Khaby was born in Senegal and later raised in Italy. He got global fame in the year 2020 as he lost his job as a factory worker during the time of the pandemic. With his smartphone, he began uploading videos on social media platforms that became viral for simplifying life hacks. What stood out was that he didn’t speak a word in his videos.

Khaby Lame has earned more than 161 million followers on TikTok and over 77 million followers on Instagram. He has now become one of the most widely recognized internet personalities around the globe. The content of Khaby goes beyond the barriers of language. Khaby has done partnerships with multiple brands like Hugo Boss, Airbnb, and Binance.

Khaby Lame closes massive deal

The popular content creator Khaby Lame has sold the company that looks at his own brand and commercial ventures. The name of the company is Step Distinctive Limited. Lame sold it to a Hong Kong-based firm named Rich Sparkle. The deal was closed through the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

What does it mean?

The official statement read, “In other words, the $4 billion figure is framed as the output of a four-part engine: traffic plus operations plus fulfilment plus technology, rather than a single breakout campaign.”

Under the signed agreement, the China-based company Anhui Xiaoheiyang Network Technology Co., Ltd. will become the operating partner for Khaby Lame’s global commercialisation for the next three years exclusively. In addition, it claims that the model may lead to generating annual sales of more than USD 4 billion, with the main focus on the markets of the United States, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

