Meet woman who lived as man for over 37 years to raise daughter, reason will shock you

Even though the dynamics are slowly progressing, Muthu's story of shielding her identity is a reminder of how our society needs to be better towards women. Scroll down to read the complete story.

Muthu Master (Image: X)

Viral news: How unusual does it sound if you have to live as the opposite gender for a day? Now, imagine a woman who shields her identity for almost 4 decades to avoid harassment and raise her daughter alone. What if I tell you this is a true story? You may get shocked, but that’s a true story from Tamil Nadu. A woman from Tamil Nadu, who lost her husband sometime after marriage, made the tough choice of living like a man for 37 years. If you’re still concerned to know the reason, you can find the complete story here.

Woman lives disguised as man for 37 years in Tamil Nadu

The unusual story is from a village near Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. According to the reports, a woman named Pechiammal lost her husband just sometime after her marriage. Over time, the troubles of the woman increased as she found it difficult to protect her daughter due to the constant harassment and male gaze in the village.

Woman decides to live as man for her daughter

Reportedly, one incident of harassment left the woman shaken, which prompted her to change her identity. She adopted the name ‘Muthu Master’ to live as a man. From cutting her hair short to wearing a shirt and dhoti, she did everything possible to appear like a man. What’s unfortunate is that, as per reports, this identity gave her ‘dignity’ in the village. She also kept her identity hidden from her daughter for some time. The woman shielded behind ‘Muthu Master’ was known only to her daughter and some close confidants.

Muthu’s story of survival

The story of Muthu from Tamil Nadu is about survival. It highlights the problems faced by women in raising their daughters alone in small villages. Even though the dynamics are slowly getting progressive, Muthu’s story of shielding her identity is a reminder of how our society needs to be better towards women.

