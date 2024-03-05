Home

Meet Raja Vlogs: The Instagram ‘Star’ From Bihar Challenging Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Gala With His Reels

His unique approach to wedding celebrations has taken the internet by storm, especially on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. If you haven't watched the classic reel from Raja Vlogs? Well, go on, watch now!

The recent buzz in the social media has been the unconventional wedding of YouTuber Raja Babu, also known as Raja Vlogs. While every limelight was on Anant Ambani’s extravagant pre-wedding celebration, Raja Babu managed to steal the show with his quirky wedding reels that went viral in no time. The Indian YouTuber from Bihar’s Samastipur has become a sensation for his lip-syncing antics during his wedding rituals, captivating the hearts of millions of viewers. Raja Babu’s wedding reels showcased a unique blend of mismatched lip-syncs to popular Bollywood songs, all captured amidst his wedding ceremonies. From traditional rituals like ‘sindoordaan’ to intimate moments like ‘suhaagrat’, Babu left no stone unturned in sharing his wedding journey with the online world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raja Vlogs 1123 (@raja_vlogs1123)

One of his recent videos gained immense popularity as Raja lip-synced to the song ‘Do Anjaane Ajnabi’ from the movie Vivaah while performing the ritual. His exaggerated expressions and infectious grin quickly made him a viral sensation, drawing both laughter and admiration from the audience. The video has since been in circulation across social media platforms, where some criticised Raja Babu for prioritising content creation over the sanctity of marriage. Others simply couldn’t fathom the idea of turning such an intimate moment into a spectacle for some views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raja Vlogs 1123 (@raja_vlogs1123)

What set Raja Babu’s clips apart was the enthusiastic participation of his family members and wife, adding an extra layer of charm to the already captivating videos. Currently on a ‘honeymoon’ trip in Goa, the couple continues to share snippets of their post-wedding adventures, keeping their followers entertained with daily uploads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raja Vlogs 1123 (@raja_vlogs1123)

In an era dominated by short-format content, Raja Babu has emerged as a trendsetter in redefining wedding grandeur on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Unlike conventional influencers, Raja’s modest wedding celebrations struck a chord with thousands of Indians, resonating with a more relatable and down-to-earth approach. With over four million followers on Instagram and a million subscribers on YouTube, Raja’s content consistently garners millions of views, showcasing his growing influence in the digital realm.

