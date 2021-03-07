Hyderabad: Despite being visually-impaired, B Ravi Ganesh has been running a music institute in Hyderabad since 1996. Stating that found his passion in music at a young age, Ganesh said music cannot be sold for money, but it is something that must be felt and taught from the heart. Also Read - Dancing Dadi Takes Internet by Storm With Her Graceful Moves. These VIDEOS Will Soothe Your Soul | WATCH

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ganesh said that back in 1996, he began his institute with just one student and now he claims to have taught 1000 students till now.

Ganesh, the founder of Na Swaram Music Institute, said, "Music is something that I have been passionate about from a young age. Music is not something that is sold for money but I think that music must come from the heart and must be taught from the heart."

Ravi said that he found his passion in music at a young age. “I was born with this blindness and my parents were worried about me and my future. While they were trying to figure out an secure future for me, they found out my passion for singing. I started to sing at the age of 4. At a young age, I have found my passion for music and that is when I decided to make it my future,” Ravi said.

Being a completely visually impaired person, Ganesh had to face a lot of challenges since the beginning.

Ganesh said, “I have faced many problems due to lack of eyesight. Despite my being blind, my parents never sent me to a blind school. I went to a normal school like other children but had to face a lot of challenges. Then I opted for B.A Music. I have practised memorising everything. And till date, I don’t have to touch my Braille notes. It has not been easy for me from the beginning.”

“As I was pursuing M.A in Music, I started teaching music to people. After I completed my music course, I established this music institute in 1996 with just one student. Till date, I have been able to teach 1,000 students of all age groups with some being older than me as well,” said Ganesh.

“From this institute, students have been going on to pursue their Diploma in music. I aim to teach as many people as I can, irrespective of their age,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)