Meet Rohtash Khileri, the first person to stay 24 hours on Europe’s highest peak without oxygen | Watch viral video

The journey of Rohtash Khileri started in 2018 when he completed the summit. Later, in 2020, he planned to stay there for 24 hours but could not save the life of his guide. He made the third attempt in 2023 when the climate was so harsh that he had to give up in just 4 hours.

Image: Instagram @rohtashkhileri (videograb)

Viral news: The craze of adventures among youth is slowly increasing, which includes climbing mountain peaks. One such viral video shows a man named Rohtash Khileri, who has made India proud by sharing the moment on Instagram. The mountaineer has become the very first Indian to stay on the highest mountain peak of Europe for one complete day, i.e., 24 hours, and that too, without oxygen. Khileri shared his scary experience and dedication behind the record. Now, his victory stands as proof of what humans can endure if they decide to. You can watch the viral video here.

Who is Rohtash Khileri?

Rohtash Khileri was born in May 1996 in Haryana to parents Subhash Chander Bishnoi and Bansi Bishnoi. He comes from a family that has its roots in farming in the village of Mallapur. On January 21, 2026, he shared the moment of immense pride that he is now the first man to have spent 24 tours on the great Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak, for 24 hours, without any oxygen support.

Rohtash Khileri’s experience

Rohtash Khileri had tried to reach Europe’s highest peak four times. The journey started in the year 2018 when he completed the summit. Later, in 2020, he planned to stay there for 24 hours but could not save the life of his guide. He made the third attempt in 2023 when the climate was so harsh that he had to give up in just 4 hours. Rohtash’s dream came to reality during his fourth attempt in January 2026 when he stayed at Mount Elbrus for the whole 24 hours, without any oxygen support.

Viral video

Rohitash Khileri shared the video with the caption, “WORLD RECORD | First human to stay 24 hours on Europe’s highest peak — (Mt. Elbrus) without oxygen.”

How’s social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of Rohtash Khileri. One user commented, “Feeling proud, it’s so inspirational,” and another user added, “Salute to you!”

Other individuals wrote comments, congratulating the mountaineer.

Europe’s highest peak: Mount Elbrus

Mount Elbrus stands as the highest mountain peak in Europe and Russia. It’s 5,642 meters (18,510 feet) above sea level. The mountain experiences extremely cold temperatures during the peak winters, which can reach -50 degrees Celsius.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.