Home

Viral

Meet Saima Shafi, Kashmir’s Own Engineer Potter Girl Who Is On Mission To Revive Age-Old Art In Valley

Meet Saima Shafi, Kashmir’s Own Engineer Potter Girl Who Is On Mission To Revive Age-Old Art In Valley

Shafi's fascination with clay goes back to her childhood. "I actually wanted to do something different and since my childhood, I had been fascinated with toys made of clay, so I decided to become a potter."

Meet Saima Shafi, Kashmir's Own Engineer Potter Girl Who Attempts To Revive Age-Old Art In Valley

New Delhi: Saima Shafi, a civil engineer in the Public Works Department of Jammu and Kashmir, is better known as ‘Kral Koor’ (potter girl in Kashmiri) for trying to invigorate the dying art of pottery in the Valley by infusing modern methods and techniques into it. Her interest in pottery drove her to formally educate herself on modern techniques used by artists today to create modern pottery. Saima Shafi researched locally, took classes with experts outside the state, too, and created a pottery studio of her own.

Trending Now

The 33-year-old’s journey into pottery was a means to escape depression. She quotes Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, “We shape clay into a pot but it is the emptiness inside that holds whatever we want.” “That’s where I decided to store my depression,” she told PTI.

You may like to read

Shafi’s fascination with clay goes back to her childhood. “I actually wanted to do something different and since my childhood, I had been fascinated with toys made of clay, so I decided to become a potter,” When she embarked on this journey, she faced several hurdles. “I realised that one needs to be financially sound to get the modern equipment required for pottery.” This includes an electrical potter wheel and a gas kiln which is used for baking, neither of which is available in the Valley.

As pottery teachers are not common in the Valley, Shafi’s search for one led her to Bengaluru. There she took a crash course in the art of moulding clay into various shapes, including traditional Kashmiri utensils used in the kitchen.

However, her progress was hampered by the challenges posed by the abrogation of Article 370 and subsequent COVID-19 restrictions, which cost her three precious years. Nevertheless, Saima remained resolute, dedicating herself to her passion.

Saima’s tireless efforts took her to numerous pottery centres across Kashmir, where she conducted workshops and engaged in discussions with seasoned potters. “I wanted to learn from the masters, to understand the intricacies of the craft and its historical significance. Their guidance has been invaluable,” Saima reflects, highlighting the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the pottery community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saima Shafi (@kralkoor)

Recognizing the importance of raising awareness on a larger scale, Saima took her message beyond the local community. She actively participated in various events and platforms, sharing her journey and the significance of preserving Kashmiri pottery.” Art has the power to transcend boundaries and bring people together. By showcasing our heritage on national and international platforms, we can make a lasting impact,” Saima told news agency ANI.

With time, the age-old tradition of pottery has gained the attention of the Jammu and Kashmir government. She was recently invited by the state’s handicrafts department to share her experiences with the artisans of Beerwah in central Kashmir.

During her interaction with the artisans, the overwhelming response for the revival of pottery in Kashmir made the handicrafts department official decide that data on such artisans will be collected in order to work out schemes for them.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES