No adversity can defeat hard work and perseverance and a shining example of it is Sonal Sharma, a milkman's daughter who has qualified to become a judge in her first attempt at the RJS examination 2018. A resident of Rajasthan's Udaipur, the 26-year-old works as an aide for her father in the cowshed while also studying for her exams.

Her days starts at 4am everyday following which she helps her father in milking the cows, cleaning their sheds, collecting the dung and even distributing milk in the colony homes. Shen then cycles to college and spends hours in the library, making notes as she could not afford to buy expensive books or take tuitions, Times of India reported.

Sonal had appeared for the Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS) in 2018, results of which were declared earlier this year. After she fell short of one-mark to make to the list of selected candidates, she was put in the waiting list. Fortunately for her, seven of the selected candidates did not join service. So Sonal filed a writ with the High Court in September this year and finally got inducted with 7 others for the vacant seats.

“My parents have really worked very hard to give the best education to us siblings. My father wakes up daily at 4 am and sleeps past midnight. He spent all his life milking cows and selling it to raise us, he never took a day’s off from the tiring schedule. He took loans many times for our educational expenses but he never complained. Now I can give them a comfortable life” Sonal told TOI.

Sonal, while helping her father in his business, studied at a corner of the cow shed while she prepared for the RJS exams. Her study table was made of empty oil cans on which she read and wrote.

She said that “Most of the time my chappals would be smeared with the cow dung. When I was in school, I felt ashamed to tell my classmates that I was from a milkman’s family. But now, I feel proud of my parents”.