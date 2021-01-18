New Delhi: A woman named Valeria Schmidt from Hungary is all over social media for all the cute reasons. Nicknamed ‘Teddy Bear Mama’ all over the country, Valeria looks after over 20,000 teddy bears that are stored and wrapped up in a warehouse. Also Read - Russian Influencer Marries Stepson Before Giving Birth to Their First Child, Undergoes Surgery to Look Young

Earlier in 2019, she also bagged the Guinness World Record for having the largest number of teddy bears in the world which she has been collecting for over four decades. In a video that has gone viral, Valeria said, "Altogether I have been collecting teddy bears for 40 years. I broke the Hungarian award with 13,000 teddy bears and I thought let's try the Guinness Records."

Speaking to Reuters on what she does with the thousands of Teddy Bears she collects, Valeria said, "I give away teddy bears to nurseries, pre-schools, and poor families. I make exhibitions for children's institutions, a kind of therapeutic teddy bear corner with about 30-50 teddy bears for the children to play with."

Watch the video here:

During her conversation with Reuters, Valeria opened up about her traumatic childhood, when her parents were divorced and her mother was indulged in excessive drinking. At that time, all she wanted was a teddy bear to keep her distract her from all that was going on around her.

“Now, these teddy bears make up for all the hunger, lack of love, lack of toys and everything. Especially when I see children coming to see my exhibition and I see the joy and happiness in their eyes,” she added.