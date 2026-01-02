Home

Meet the girl who will become world’s first female dictator; not from China, Cuba, Cambodia, Thailand; She is…

It has become almost clear that the reins of the country are going to be in the hands of the daughter of the current ruler.

New Delhi: Who will succeed North Korea’s power after Kim Jong Un? This question has been raised repeatedly because the people of this country do not elect their ruler; instead, a dictatorial government is in power. Now it has become almost clear that the reins of the country are going to be in the hands of Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae.

Kim Ju Ae Made Her First Public Visit To The Mausoleum

Kim Ju Ae made her first public visit to the mausoleum of her grandfather and great-grandfather. North Korean state media published these pictures on Friday, January 2. Ju Ae’s visit has further strengthened her position as her father’s successor.

The Kim family has ruled North Korea with a firm grip for decades, and the cult of personality built around their so-called “Paektu dynasty” dominates the country. Current leader Kim Jong Un is the third in line of the family’s dictatorial rulers, following his father Kim Jong Il and grandfather Kim Il Sung, in this world’s only communist monarchy.

Ju Ae Is Being Considered Next In Line To Rule North Korea

South Korea’s intelligence agency said last year that after a high-profile trip to Beijing with her father, daughter Ju Ae is being considered next in line to rule North Korea. Ju Ae was publicly introduced to the world in 2022 when she accompanied her father to an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch.

North Korean state media has since referred to her as “beloved child” and “great person of guidance.” In North Korea, this terminology is usually reserved for top leaders and their successors. Before 2022, the only confirmation of Ju Ae’s existence came from former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who visited North Korea in 2013.

