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Meet the teen who said no to Rs 2.8 crore offer, now runs AI startup to help farmers

Meet the teen who said ‘no’ to Rs 2.8 crore offer, now runs AI startup to help farmers

The story of this Indian-origin teen can inspire you beyond words. Know why he rejected a massive Rs 2.8 crore offer.

Image: LinkedIn/Rudrojas Kunvar

Viral News: It’s not hard to find a success story on the internet these days. However, it’s definitely challenging to find one that inspires the youth and highlights someone’s determination. A 16-year-old Indian-origin student working in the United States has now turned down a massive offer of USD 300,000, which almost translates to Rs 2.8 crore. If you’re surprised and want to know the reason, we’ve got you covered. The teen chose to continue his studies and began his own startup journey. The story is of Rudrojas Kunvar, who is based in Maryland and is now working on building an AI-powered platform. It’s helping the farmers across the world to improve their crop health and increase productivity, as reported by Business Insider.

Who is Rudrojas Kunvar?

Rudrojas Kunwar is a high school student and also the founder of Evion, which is an AI-based tool to analyse crops. He’s just a 16-year-old teenager but has made a significant mark in the world of startups. All this has become possible with his idea aimed at solving the real problems that are faced by farmers.

AI startup of Rudrojas Kunvar

Rudrojas Kunvar’s platform is Evion, which makes use of the images captured from basic drones to analyse the crop conditions. It also helps the farmers to identify parts of the fields that need water or fertiliser, as reported by Business Insider. Here, the idea is super simple. Instead of choosing to spend a great amount on the advanced tools or just doing the guesswork, farmers can make use of affordable drones and get clear insights through artificial intelligence.

The idea came to Rudrojas Kunvar after speaking to the farmers at a local event. Later, he realised that many farmers only rely on the guesswork for the detection of diseases in crops and other relevant issues. This led to inspiring Kunvar that he came up with the idea of integrating AI into a system to help farmers.

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Rejection of Rs. 2.8 crore offer

According to Business Insider, during one of the meetings of Kunvar with a venture capitalist, he was provided with a massive offer of Rs 2.8 crore to drop out of school and start working full-time on his startup. But Kunvar decided to reject the offer, as he had the passion to keep continuing his education and grow the startup naturally at its own pace.

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