New Delhi: A social worker, a restaurant owner, and an entrepreneur, this transwoman from a small town in Bihar is reaching new heights and encouraging others to do the same. Her latest achievement is her own cafe which she started in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida at Sector 119. Also Read - Incredible! Dancer from Arunachal Performs by a Roadside to Raise Money for Street Musicians

Urooz Hussain, the 27-year-old transwoman says that she opened her cafe named ‘Street Temptation’ to inspire other from her community. Speaking to news agency ANI, Hussain said, “I was subjected to harassment at my workplaces so I decided to start my own cafe that treats everyone equally. I hope this will inspire others from my community.” Also Read - Tamil Nadu Bakery Honours Football Legend Maradona by Making 6-foot-tall Cake of His Statue

Earlier in a video interview with The Quint, Hussain had also mentioned that she is also the co-founder of ‘I Love Noida’, which is the first selfie point in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh as well. She said, “People always think all transgenders just beg, clap and are sex workers. But this is far from truth.” Also Read - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Unused Toilet Converted Into Art Gallery and Library for Locals in Ooty

“I was born as a ‘normal’ child, as a boy, but later realised that even though I have a male body, my feelings is a like a girl which resulted in questioning about my identity in my teens. I faced a lot of difficulty in overcoming this situation. My male relatives used to bully me a lot. My father is strict, he had created a boundary within which I needed to behave as a boy. This was not okay with me. I used to play with dolls when I was young, used to interact more with girls than I did boys. So, I left my hometown in 2013 and shifted to Delhi and started my transition as a transwoman,” said Hussain.

Explaining the kind of harassment she faced further, Hussain said, “While I was working as an intern, I faced a lot of harassment at that workplace. People used to tease me there, which troubled me a lot as a result of which I got demoralised and started isolating myself thinking this was it. But, soon after, I gathered myself together and started my own restaurant.”

During the lockdown, I faced financial difficulties to such an extent that I even had to think about selling my restaurant, but I had some savings which I had given to doctors for my surgery, I took that back and continued to run the restaurant,” she added.

Ensuring that any transperson who needs a job can approach to work at her restaurant, Hussain said no transperson will face harassment here and and can work freely and happily. She also hoped that future generations feel inspired by people like her.