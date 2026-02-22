Home

Meet world’s richest person with 100,000 times more money than Elon Musk’s net worth, and 670 times total value of entire world economy

New Delhi: Tesla owner and American businessman Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person! This news may surprise you. A 29-year-old business owner named Sophie Downing, from Nottingham, England, has become the richest person in history, based on a local coffee shop bill. But this wealth comes with a condition: the money can only be spent on 200 Degrees Coffee.

Christmas gift

This unique story began with a Christmas gift. Sophie received a voucher she thought was worth 10 pounds. But when she tried to buy a Matcha Latte last week, the machine displayed a shocking amount: over 63 quadrillion (63000000000000000) pounds. Imagine, richer than the world’s richest man, Elon Musk! This amount is approximately 100,000 times Elon Musk’s net worth and 670 times the total value of the entire world economy. According to Forbes, Elon Musk’s wealth is approximately $852 billion.

What does Sophie Downing say?

Sophie first used this card on February 12 at the Flying Horse Walk branch. When the balance appeared on the screen, the coffee maker was shocked. Sophie said, “His face was worth seeing, as if he was asking, ‘What is this?'” When she went to buy something again on February 17, she saw that the balance was still in the quadrillion-dollar range. There has been no confirmation from 200 Degrees Coffee about this error. Sophie believes there may have been a scanning error. She said it appears the wrong barcode was scanned, resulting in this unrealistic balance.

What are her plans?

Despite having such a large amount, Sophie has no intention of spending it all. She joked, “I could buy everything in the store if I wanted, but I don’t want to overdo it. It would be better if it were just another gift card.”

Sophie’s money isn’t actually cash, but it illustrates the quirks of today’s digital systems, and hence, on paper, Sophie is the richest person in the world today.

