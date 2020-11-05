Meghan Markle has created history as she has officially become the first person in the British Royal family to cast her vote in a US presidential election. Though she is married to an heir to the British throne, Markle is a US citizen by birth, which gives her the right to vote in US polls. Also Read - Victory Prayers, Special Rangoli: Tamil Nadu Village Roots For Kamala Harris’ Win in US Polls

According to People, a source close to the Duchess of Sussex confirmed that she was going to vote in the election. However, it wasn’t clear whether Meghan voted early or voted locally near her home in Santa Barbara, California. Also Read - US Election Results 2020: As Joe Biden Inches Closer to Victory, Donald Trump Files Lawsuits in 3 States & Seeks Recount in Wisconsin

Ahead of the 2020 US election, Meghan and Harry both had been urging their fans, especially women to cast their votes. Markle described the 2020 presidential race as “the most important election of our lifetime” during a Time100 televised special. Also Read - US Election: Joe Biden Maintains Lead Mid-Way Through Counting of Votes, Trump Catches Up Fast

“When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard,” she said. “Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do.” Harry had also encouraged US citizens to “reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.” Source added that Meghan and Harry will watch the coverage and results from their home.

“They (Meghan and Harry) have taken a keen interest in this election and I’m sure they are eagerly awaiting the outcome,” a friend of the couple was quoted as saying, Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry had earlier talked about how he had not voted in any election in the UK so far, as he is meant to stay out of political affairs as a member of the royal family.

As the polls have closed, millions of American voters are waiting to see who will become the next president of the United States. Joe Biden has won 261 seats across America while Donald Trump has won over 241 seats. The state-wise counting is still in process and the results have not been declared yet.