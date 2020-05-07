The royal fans were in for a treat as the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Harry, finally shared a cutesy video of their one-year-old munchkin, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, reading ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ on his first birthday. As fans desperately waited for the parents to share a picture of Archie, the couple shared the video in their bid to fund the kids affected by coronavirus and as a part of ‘Save With Stories’ campaign. Also Read - Liquor Shops Reopening: Is Increased Price Helping? Here's What Numbers Say

Taking to their Instagram handle, the Save the Children UK’s page shared the video on Archie’s first birthday on Wednesday. The video was filmed by Harry last weekend in California and as per a statement released by the couple recently, it came to light that Meghan chose to read Duck! Rabbit! since it is one of “Archie’s favorite stories”. The dotting parents can be seen keeping their toddler engaged with cooked up surprises as they read the story and even mimicking the quacking sound of the duck. Also Read - French Hacker Lists Issues Under 'Aarogya Setu: The Story of a Failure', Targets COVID-19 Tracking App Again

The Royal Family and Kensington Palace wished the toddler on his first birthday by releasing pictures featuring the three with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William and Duchess Kate. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, while The Royal family shared a candid from when Archie was born, William and Kate wished their nephew with an adorable family portrait.

Drawing a curtain on their royal duties on March 31, 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved on for an independent life with Archie in Malibu. A source close to the couple revealed that during the time of self-isolation, Meghan Markle is keeping herself busy by cooking, video calling with her family and friends and painting.