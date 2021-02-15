Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to welcome a new addition to their family! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Sunday. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” according to a statement by the spokesperson. Along with the joyous announcement, the spokesperson for the couple also shared a previously unseen black-and-white photo of Harry and Markle wherein the mother-to-be Markle can be seen with her hand on her stomach. Also Read - Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage in July, Says 'Losing a Child Means Carrying Unbearable Grief'
Misan Harriman, a friend of the couple who took the photograph they released, wrote on Twitter: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow.”
The news follows Markle’s disclosure in The New York Times in November that she had suffered a miscarriage in July. The royal said she wanted to share her experience in order to help other women with a subject that is ‘experienced by many but talked about by few’. Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few, she wrote.
“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she further wrote.
Meghan, an American actress and star of TV legal drama Suits, married Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son was born the following year. The couple’s first child Archie will turn 2 in May and is seventh in line to the throne.
Early this year, the couple announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said was the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.