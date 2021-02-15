Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to welcome a new addition to their family! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Sunday. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” according to a statement by the spokesperson. Along with the joyous announcement, the spokesperson for the couple also shared a previously unseen black-and-white photo of Harry and Markle wherein the mother-to-be Markle can be seen with her hand on her stomach. Also Read - Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage in July, Says 'Losing a Child Means Carrying Unbearable Grief'

Misan Harriman, a friend of the couple who took the photograph they released, wrote on Twitter: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow.”

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

The news follows Markle’s disclosure in The New York Times in November that she had suffered a miscarriage in July. The royal said she wanted to share her experience in order to help other women with a subject that is ‘experienced by many but talked about by few’. Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few, she wrote.

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she further wrote.