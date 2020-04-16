In their bid to help those suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won hearts for not only providing monetary help but also stepping out with safety gears to reach those affected by coronavirus. Maintaining a low profile in their villa at Malibu, California with their 11-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan and Harry even went up to donating the profits from the BBC broadcast of their wedding. Also Read - Married Nurses Share Adorable Moment After Stressful Surgery, Photo Goes Viral

The couple donated $112,000 to hunger charity in United Kingdom, Feeding Britain. As per Andrew Forsey, the organization's national director, the donated money "will keep breakfast, lunch and dinner, so three square meals, on the table of many tens of thousands of children across our network."

Apart from this, Meghan and Harry volunteered to help the affected families in California first on Easter Sunday and then on Wednesday. The duo delivered meals to 20 families living in California with critical illnesses. Wearing masks and gloves and keeping a distance of six feet from others, Meghan and Harry left Richard Ayoub, the executive director of Project Angel Food, smitten with their efforts. Richard shared, "They (Meghan and Harry) told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers' workload." He added, "I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population."

Drawing a curtain on their royal duties on March 31, 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved on for an independent life with Archie in Malibu. A source close to the couple revealed that during the time of self-isolation, Meghan Markle is keeping herself busy by cooking, video calling with her family and friends and painting.

The doting parents set fans on a frenzy as news of Archie taking his first steps and uttering his first words surfaced. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl shared the updates about the toddler saying, “He’s burbling and sort of desperate to talk, but certainly already mastered cruising and is well on his way to walking. He may even be walking already. I was told very cute, very, very happy, and very confident little boy.” Katie got the updates after seeing Archie’s video shared with her by a source.