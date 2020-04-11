Drawing a curtain on their royal duties on March 31, 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved on for an independent life with their 11-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. While maintaining a low profile in their villa at Malibu, California, the doting parents set fans on a frenzy as news of Archie taking his first steps and uttering his first words surfaced. Also Read - Woman Arrested For Licking $1,800 Worth Groceries Amid COVID-19 Fear

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl shared the updates about the toddler saying, "He's burbling and sort of desperate to talk, but certainly already mastered cruising and is well on his way to walking. He may even be walking already. I was told very cute, very, very happy, and very confident little boy." Katie got the updates after seeing Archie's video shared with her by a source.

As Prince Harry and Meghan officially step down from Royal duties today, they bid farewell to their Sussexroyal Instagram account and its 11 million followers in a touching post. They said that although followers may not see their presence on Instagram, they would continue their charity work and promised to reconnect soon. As per the agreement with Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be allowed to use the word 'royal' in connection with their commercial and charitable activities.

The news of Prince Charles, the first member from the royal family to test positive for Coronavirus, came as a shock to many. Earlier, U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean had told Fox News that Prince Harry wanted to visit his father at the palace but did not travel after he was told so by the patriarch. According to a report, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in Canada in self-quarantine.A source close to the couple revealed that during the time of self-isolation, Meghan Markle is keeping herself busy by cooking, video calling with her family and friends and painting.