Andhra Man Creates Guinness World Record With Typing Speed | Watch

Mejari Mallikarjuna from Punganuru broke the world record for typing the numbers from one to fifty in the fastest time ever recorded.

Mejari Mallikarjuna typed the numbers in just 13.16 seconds. Photo: @GWR Twitter video grabbed.

A man from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district has become the talk of the town after earning a Guinness World Record for his amazing skill. Mejari Mallikarjuna from Punganuru broke the world record for typing the numbers from one to fifty in the fastest time ever recorded. He typed the numbers in just 13.16 seconds, marking his name in the prestigious world record book.

However, to achieve the world record, Mejari had to punctuate every number with a full stop. According to the Guinness World Records website, the record was broken on June 11, and Mejari Mallikarjuna attempted this challenge to improve his self-confidence.

The Guinness World Records (GWR) took to its official Twitter handle on Wednesday and shared a clip of Mejari’s record attempt.

Watch Mejari Mallikarjuna’s Attempt For The Record Here

New record: Fastest time to type 1 to 50 – 13.16 seconds by Mejari Mallikarjuna (India) *insert Jim Carrey typing GIF* pic.twitter.com/VaHgJ6WfXm — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 28, 2023

Notably, this is not the first typing-related record smashed by an Indian. In 2017, S K Ashraf created a world record for the “fastest time to type the alphabet” with 3.37 seconds. Ashraf, who hails from Telangana, achieved the world record on October 10, 2017.

Last year, a similar record was created by Pakistan’s Mikaeel Faraz, who typed the English alphabet on a smartphone in 3.01 seconds to set the record. He earned this record in Dubai on July 18, 2022.

Since being shared the video has accumulated over 44,000 views and received more than 300 likes. After watching the video, many Twitter users claimed that they can break Mallikarjuna’s record.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments Of The Users Who Claimed To Break Mejari’s Record

“I swear type faster than this,” a twitter user commented.

“I’m breaking this! How can I register,” the second user said.

“I will do this in 10sec,” the third Twitter user commented

“|NIGERIANS WILL BREAK THIS ONE,” challenged a Twitter user.

“Am coming for this record soonm,” another commented.

“Time to make my country proud and break this record,” said another.

