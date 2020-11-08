New Delhi: Rumour’s in the air that Melania Trump, former First Lady of the United States, is ‘counting the minutes’ to divorce her husband Donald Trump, who just lost the 2020 US presidential elections to Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Also Read - No More Special Treatment For Donald Trump as Twitter Will Revoke His Privileges Soon

According to a report published by The Daily Mail UK, while Biden headed for his hometown in Delaware to give his victory speech, incumbent First Lady Melania Trump allegedly made plans to divorce Trump as soon as he exits the White House.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a political aide to the incumbent Republican president, was quoted as saying that "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce".

On the other hand, ex-aide Stephanie Wolkoff, who was the senior advisor to First Lady Melania, claimed that the Trumps had already shifted to separate bedrooms in the White House and that their 15-year marriage was only ‘transactional’.

Wolkoff also claimed that the duo was negotiating a postnuptial agreement to give their son Barron an equal share of the Trump fortune.

Several frosty moment s have been spotted between the Trumps in public, although Melania had said she had ‘a great relationship’ with her husband. Notably, she was seen bursting into tears in 2016 when Donald Trump won the elections because she never expected it.