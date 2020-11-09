Seems Donald Trump is going to lose more than the election this year! Rumours are abuzz that Melania Trump, former First Lady of the United States, is ‘counting the minutes’ to divorce her husband Donald Trump. Also Read - Is Melania About to Divorce Donald Trump? Former Aide Makes Striking Claims, Read Here

According to a report published by The Daily Mail UK, incumbent First Lady Melania Trump is waiting for Trump “to concede defeat and leave the White House to end their 15-year-old marriage”.

The revelation was apparently made by Trump’s former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was quoted by Daily Mail as saying, “Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce”. Calling their relationship a “transactional marriage”, the report noted that not all was well in between the Trumps.

However, these rumours don’t come as a surprise, because the signs of an ‘unhappy marriage’ were always there. Here’s how:

-Melania had waited five months before moving from New York to Washington, allegedly because the couple’s son Barron needed to finish school’.

-Unlike most married couples, the pair sleeps separately, in separate bedrooms, The Guardian reported in 2018.

-As per Michael Wolff’s claim in his book “Fire and Fury”, Melania Trump had burst into tears ‘not of joy’ when she learned that she would become the first lady of the United States. because she had never expected him to win.

-In the same book, Wolff wrote about how Melania and Trump would sometimes go without contacting each other for days at a time during Trump’s presidential campaign.

-On several occasions over the years, Melania’s displeasure with her husband via body language was quite evident, making it pretty clear that the couple has a troubled relationship. She has been often caught on camera brushing off Donald Trump’s hand when he was trying to hold her hand in public.

-Not only did she not partake in many of the traditional First Lady duties, but she also kept herself away from the limelight.

-Unlike other spouses, she remained largely absent in the final run-up to the 2020 US elections and missed many of the election campaigns with her husband.

-Quite interestingly, rumours of Donald Trump using Melania’s body double also surfaced, hinting at the First Lady’s unwillingness to accompany him on campaign trips. However, Trump had slammed the rumours as ‘fake news’.

Which Melania body double was most convincing? #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/oOCCRKsbdQ — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 25, 2020

-Melania has also signed a pre-nuptial agreement with Trump, that allegedly forbids her from being critical of him in interviews or publishing books

-As per Marie Claire report, the couple had a “contract” of sorts before her pregnancy with Barron as Donald wanted to ensure Melania would get her pre-baby body back.