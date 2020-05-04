New Delhi: As India entered the third phase of lockdown today, desperate tipplers started gathering outside liquor shops in many places across India, early morning on Monday after the government relaxed some measures. Also Read - 'Don't Go to Fight With China After Drinking': Paresh Rawal Cracks Joke After Liquor Shops Reopen

As per government’s instructions, only standalone liquor stores in the green, orange and red (not outside containment zones) will be allowed to open their doors as long as social distancing norms are followed. Also Read - A Flat Face to '2 Gaj Doori': Lockdown 3.0 Witnesses Long Queues Outside Liquor Shops Across The Country

However, not paying a heed to social distancing norms, excited people lined up in long queues outside the liquor shops to get their stock of booze refilled.

Meanwhile, social media also couldn’t contain its excitement at the prospect and are flooding social media with memes and jokes as visuals of the queues outside liquor shops emerged.

Check them out and have a hearty laugh:

#LiquorShops owners waiting for their customers be like:

(Aa aa aaa aa aaa sound plays in background) pic.twitter.com/rDzpsa1D8W — The Steno Boi (@Thestenoboi) May 4, 2020

Just 15 mins after the model shops opened…

queues remind me of #demonetisation phase but the only difference is that this time people are doing it with joy#Lockdown #LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/2lRn1EDWJG — Akshat Khanna (@AkshatKhanna24) May 4, 2020

#LiquorShops is open in lockdown Alcoholic and shopowners ~ pic.twitter.com/ROERHM7blv — Philosopher 💫 (@Mohitnomics) May 4, 2020

#LiquorShops

Green zone people to the owner of liquor shop: pic.twitter.com/g3AAkPpXqD — Anand Aman🇮🇳🇮🇳..🇮 (@anandaman16) May 4, 2020

Drinkers after getting the news that liquor shops are open in all zones#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/gmfB4UyYqo — Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) May 4, 2020

While it was time for celebration for people living in green zones, those living in red zones couldn’t bear the sadness:

1. When u r staying in Red zone

2. When u r staying in Green zone#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/khKlNCr8iz — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) May 4, 2020

What have we learnt from lockdown ?? We should stock up Liquor ,

Ration to Govt ghar pe pahucha rahi hai

😇#LiquorShops#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/VnB9g1AA7K — Satinder K. Dhiman 🇮🇳 (@satinderdhiman) May 4, 2020

People from Green zone to people from Red zone :#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/fRIvyu3ziu — Anand Aman🇮🇳🇮🇳..🇮 (@anandaman16) May 4, 2020

#LiquorShops are opened for green zone people… Drinkers in red zone people : pic.twitter.com/MzPMdVT5wn — Accidental Memer (@SarcasticRushi) May 4, 2020

Red zone peoples Right Now ~ 😂😂#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/Y9vPGNilBo — Neha Sharma Fan (@RazzuSrkian) May 4, 2020

When they say liquor shops are open in all zones but not in the containment zone. But you don't know your zone and you're zoned out because of the zones. pic.twitter.com/XqenIcRmJE — Megha Nath (@nathingofficial) May 3, 2020

#LiquorShops Liquor shops are finally opened…. 1. Green zone ppl 2. Red zone ppl pic.twitter.com/gJgXzrhZmP — i@mPritesh (@Pritesh18638863) May 4, 2020

#LiquorShops open in green zones People in People in

Green zones. Red zones. pic.twitter.com/XcbrdFxoqW — Sheikh Admiral General Aladeen (@sheikhliberandu) May 4, 2020

Liquor shops to open in all districts. Meanwhile, people in Gujarat 👇🏼#liquor pic.twitter.com/I2jNK09lyD — Sumit Bisht (@sumi5408) May 1, 2020

The government has divided over 700 districts in the country into red, green, orange, and containment zones depending on the number of cases of COVID-19.

With liquor shops being allowed to reopen, the government ordered that shop owners must ensure that customers stand six-feet away from each other that the liquor shops should not entertain more than four customers at a time.

The coronavirus lockdown has been extended for the third time and will continue till May 17.