New Delhi: As India entered the third phase of lockdown today, desperate tipplers started gathering outside liquor shops in many places across India, early morning on Monday after the government relaxed some measures. Also Read - 'Don't Go to Fight With China After Drinking': Paresh Rawal Cracks Joke After Liquor Shops Reopen
As per government’s instructions, only standalone liquor stores in the green, orange and red (not outside containment zones) will be allowed to open their doors as long as social distancing norms are followed. Also Read - A Flat Face to '2 Gaj Doori': Lockdown 3.0 Witnesses Long Queues Outside Liquor Shops Across The Country
However, not paying a heed to social distancing norms, excited people lined up in long queues outside the liquor shops to get their stock of booze refilled.
Meanwhile, social media also couldn’t contain its excitement at the prospect and are flooding social media with memes and jokes as visuals of the queues outside liquor shops emerged.
Check them out and have a hearty laugh:
While it was time for celebration for people living in green zones, those living in red zones couldn’t bear the sadness:
The government has divided over 700 districts in the country into red, green, orange, and containment zones depending on the number of cases of COVID-19.
With liquor shops being allowed to reopen, the government ordered that shop owners must ensure that customers stand six-feet away from each other that the liquor shops should not entertain more than four customers at a time.
The coronavirus lockdown has been extended for the third time and will continue till May 17.