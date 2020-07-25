The latest trend on Twitter has the users sharing “a joke” on any profession, the existense of nepotism, any topic currently on news or simply any woke concept with a catchy punchline that is hilarious enough to leave your ribs tickling. The witty one-liners beginning with the meme plate “I have a joke on” have trickled from Twitter and found their way onto other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Also Read - Upen Patel on Being Victim of Nepotism: Suddenly They Decided to Cut Me Out, It Was Toxic For My Mental Health

In desperate times like the current COVID-19 quarantine, the viral trends on social media sites are the only thing keeping us sane and wholeheartedly involved. Be it making the dalgona coffee, flaunting the saree challenge or memes on earthquakes, netizens have found solace by extracting humour out of any serious situation.

Talking about the latest "I have a joke" trend, the netizens were seen putting their creative skills to the best of use. While one user wrote, "I have a joke on SBI but abhi lunch time hai", another tweeted, "I have a joke on Coronavirus, please don't spread it."

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the trend here:

I have a joke on SBI but abhi lunch time hai — Priyanka🤍 (@Priyankaboliwal) July 25, 2020

I have a joke on Coronavirus, please don’t spread it. — Spirit of Congress (@SpiritOfCongres) July 25, 2020

I have a joke on Nepotism but will only tell it to my kids. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on photography but I don’t think it will click. — Aparshakti Khurana (@Aparshakti) July 25, 2020

I have a joke on journalism, but it’s off air — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) July 24, 2020

The memes and trends are fun as long as they do not target or demean a community or other them.